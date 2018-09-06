Choctaw Nation fires nurse who made “disparaging comments” on Snapchat

DURANT, Okla. – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma fired a nurse earlier this week following an incident that caused a firestorm on social media.

Over the weekend, nurse Jill White was going to work a tribal softball game when she snapped a photo of herself on Snapchat saying, “My fake smile. Excited to go make sure a bunch of fat natives don’t stroke out playing softball. With no shoes or shirts on.”

White sent the photo to a group of friends, but it quickly became public, and the original photo was later deleted.

Many said the photo should not have been put on social media and that it was insensitive.

“I feel like it’s probably insensitive, probably shouldn’t be on social media,” said Elaine Thompson.

“She had to think about it to put it on Snapchat, and me as a mixed breed person, I disagree totally. She’s out of hand and something needs to be done,” said Jerry Solano.

On Wednesday, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma said White was no longer employed with Choctaw Nation following the Snapchat incident.

“This past weekend, an employee made disparaging comments on social media while serving as a representative of the Choctaw Nation at the annual Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival. Choctaw leadership was alerted to the incident and the employee is no longer employed with the Choctaw Nation. Disparaging words, even when joking, are never acceptable. We will continue to share our values and beliefs of faith, family and culture – never focusing on hatred, always standing united in a spirit of love.”

A friend of White’s, Josh Muncy, said the photo was taken out of context.

He sent an email to the Choctaw Nation Chief saying it was an inside joke about a name he wanted to give his softball team because he said they’re overweight and Native American.

He said White would have to give them CPR if he and his teammates pass out, and it was not intended or directed at the Choctaw people.

News 4 reached out to friends of White so we could get in touch with her, so far we haven’t received a response.