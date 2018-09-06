× Closing arguments to be delivered in murder trial against Tulsa dentist

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jurors will hear closing arguments before deliberation Thursday morning in the murder trial against a Tulsa dentist.

Bert Franklin is accused of murdering 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis in July 2016. Lewis was the son of a woman, Roxanne Randall, who Franklin was having an affair with at the time. Franklin is also facing a charge of solicitation after prosecutors allege he tried to hire someone to kill Randall.

On Wednesday, jurors heard from the last few prosecution witnesses including a jail informant who was working for the state. He testified Franklin told him he wanted someone to kill his girlfriend.

The state also presented an ER pediatric doctor from Children’s Hospital who reviewed Lincoln’s case, and who told the court Lewis’ skull fracture could not have been the result of an accidental fall but had to have happened as a result of force.

On Tuesday, the defense presented its only witness. An out-of-state pediatric neurologist, who was hired to review some of Lewis’ medical records, including CT scans, and said those scans alone could not determine whether his injuries were a result of abuse or an accident.

Court resumes Thursday morning at 9 a.m.