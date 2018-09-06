Correctional officer at Federal Transfer Center charged with taking bribes to smuggle drugs 

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has been charged with taking bribes while serving as a correctional officer.

On August 23, the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General learned that 36-year-old Gabriel Ortiz may have been smuggling marijuana and tobacco into the Federal Transfer Center, a Bureau of Prisons facility in Oklahoma City.

An affidavit alleges that emails between inmates and their associates mentioned sending wire transfers to Ortiz.

The affidavit goes on to say that during an undercover investigation, officials contacted Ortiz and were able to confirm “his willingness to deliver contraband to a Federal Transfer Center inmate.”

On September 3, Ortiz delivered 20 strips, that later tested positive for amphetamines, in exchange for $1,000 via Walmart-to-Walmart transfer.

When Ortiz did not receive his payment by the next day, he texted an undercover officer saying “if things don’t get squared away by this evening I’m gonna have to put the word out that he has a debt and it won’t be good for him.”

Ortiz was arrested on September 4.

If he is convicted of bribery, he could be imprisoned for up to 15 years, followed by up to three years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000.