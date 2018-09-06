× David Boren endorses Drew Edmondson for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY – University of Oklahoma president and former Oklahoma governor David Boren has officially endorsed a gubernatorial candidate.

At a press conference on Thursday morning, Boren endorsed democratic candidate Drew Edmondson for governor.

The main topic at the press conference was education.

Edmondson said teachers he recently met with feel education has not been a priority in the state. He said many class sizes in Oklahoma are now up to 40 students, which he said is not conducive for any one-on-one attention for students.

“It’s not about just about pay raises. It’s about the conditions in the classroom. It’s about the number of students that they have to teach. It’s about their insurance going up, so their pay raise gets partially eaten up,” Edmondson said, regarding the teacher shortage.

Boren agreed, adding the number of emergency certified teachers in Oklahoma is now up to over 2,000, from only 32 a few years ago.

“The decisions that have to be paid are what is it important to pay for, what are the basic services that we need, where should we be investing. That’s the number one question, and I think we’ve seen a tremendous display of the expertise of Drew Edmondson as a candidate for governor,” Boren said.

Edmondson will go head to head with republican candidate Kevin Stitt and libertarian candidate Chris Powell in November.