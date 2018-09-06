Family asking why no justice for Michael Cooper

WALTERS, Okla. – The family of a man killed by Walters police while serving a warrant say they want justice.

“A man is dead… an innocent man and we just want someone to pay the price for it,” Eric Cooper talking about his uncle, Michael Cooper.

Back in March, Walters police were serving a warrant at Michael’s house. They were looking for his nephew who was allegedly living there at the time.

Officers reportedly kicked down the door and found the 55 year old Cooper, his wife, and a friend watching TV on this couch.

“An officer slammed him on the floor and then handcuffed everyone picked them up put them back on the couch and then proceeded to slap him around to wake him up,” said Eric Cooper.

Michael Cooper never did.

He was pronounced brain dead at the hospital. Family removed him from life support days later.

At the time, Walters police requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into the death.

During this time, OSBI officials told News 4, they were looking into the amount of force used in the serving of the warrant.

“Anytime you slam someones head on the ground hard enough to rattle their brain up and kill them, that’s over use of force; its disgusting is what it is,” said Cooper.

Earlier this week, the Medical Examiner released its report finding Cooper had fractured ribs and Michael died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The ME calling the death a homicide.

Eric Cooper says he learned about the report from watching the news.

“Its kinda strange that none of the family has received any kind of notification from the ME or any law enforcement at all. We’ve been left in the dark on everything.”

We talked to a spokesperson for the OSBI; she told News 4 the agency did a complete investigation and turned in their finding to the Cotton County DA.

With the OSBI and the ME reports, the Cotton County District Attorney has not made a decision to press charges.

When News 4 called repeatedly to ask why, an assistant for Fred Smith sent us a statement and said, “any original story on this incident was based solely on the Medical Examiners report without fully exploring all of the facts and circumstances involved, and that this was an oversight not made by the Comanche and Cotton County District Attorney’s Office and its staff.”

Read the full district attorney statement:

“They are going to cover up all they can. There is nothing about the law enforcement down there that is legit if you ask me,” said Eric Cooper.

Copper say he just wants justice for his uncle.

“The officers that did this, I think they need to serve jail time. They need to do their time just like any average citizen would. He was alive when they walked in, he was dead when they walked out. We just want justice that’s all it is.”

News 4’s calls to the Walters Police Chief were never returned.

Eric Cooper says his family is starting the process of filing a wrongful death civil suit.