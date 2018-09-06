× Ford issues safety recall for nearly 2 million trucks due to seat belt issues

Ford has issued a recall for approximately 2 million select 2015-2018 Ford F-150 Regular Cab and SuperCrew Cab trucks in North America for driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners.

An investigation found that some front seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they deploy. When sufficient sparks are present, gases exhausted inside lower portion of the B-pillar by the pretensioners may ignite.

If this gas ignites, components in the vehicle may catch fire.

Ford officials say they are aware of 17 reports of smoke or fire in the United States and six in Canada. They are not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of the condition.

Affected vehicles include:

2015-18 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, March 12, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018

2015-18 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Aug. 20, 2014 through Aug. 23, 2018

There are approximately 1,995,776 vehicles in North America relating to this concern, with 1,619,112 vehicles in the United States and its federalized territories, 339,884 in Canada and 36,780 in Mexico.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S27.

Click here for more information.