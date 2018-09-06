High-speed police chase ends in crash in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – A high-speed police chase has ended in a crash in the southwest side.
The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday near SW 44th Street and S Cimarron Road.
The passenger was taken into police custody, while the driver appeared to be trapped in the car. The two men were then taken to a hospital.
Officials said the men are murder suspects from Ohio.
No other details, including the suspects’ conditions, have been released at this time.
35.467560 -97.516428