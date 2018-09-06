Highway Patrol chase ends in crash, arrest of two Ohio murder suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A high speed chase ends with the capture of two out of state alleged murder suspects.

"Our dispatch in Oklahoma City was notified that this vehicle that is involved in this chase was wanted out of Ohio," said Capt. Paul Timmons.

Elyria Police in Ohio called OHP alerting officers the car was in Oklahoma City.

Captain Paul Timmons said located the silver Hyundai Sonata and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspects had other plans.

"They were pinging the vehicle, they notified our dispatch. We were able to locate the vehicle, and the pursuit ensued shortly after," said Timmons.

The chase started on I-240, speeds reached an excess of 100 miles an hour at some times.

It came to a violent end in a Canadian County field, near SW 44th and Cimarron road.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed right there," said Timmons.

The car, Phillip Hohn Tucker of Ohio and Joshua Phillip Alexander Hohn of Arizona.

Both men wanted for the murder of Barry Allen Spreng also of Ohio. Spreng's body was found in the parking lot of an Elyria elementary school.

He was stabbed multiple times. Detectives say the suspects got away in Spreng's car.

Joshua Hohn, the driver, lost control of the car and crashed just south of the intersection of SW 44th and Cimarron Road, where the car crashed at 11:22 a.m.

Both men were taken to the hospital after the crash. Joshua Hohn, the driver, is in critical condition.

Phillip Hohn-Tucker, was taken by OHP troopers to an area hospital, where he was treated and released to the Oklahoma County jail, where he was processed with a hold for Ohio authorities.

A third suspect, Gloria Louise Watson, 18, of Prescott, AZ, is considered a person of interest in the murder case but was not in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit and crash. Ohio authorities believe she may be in the Tennessee area.

Detectives from Ohio will be coming to Oklahoma to assist OHP troopers in the processing of evidence as the investigation proceeds.

Once the investigation is complete, the report will be turned over to the local District Attorney’s office to determine whether charges will be filed in Oklahoma.