× I-44 on-ramp, right lane of eastbound I-44 near Pennsylvania Ave. closed following semi crash

OKLAHOMA CITY – An on-ramp and right lane of a busy highway will be closed Thursday morning during rush hour traffic following an overnight semi crash.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Pennsylvania Ave. and the right lane of eastbound I-44 between Pennsylvania Ave. and Western Ave. are closed after a semi crashed.

ODOT and environmental crews responded to the scene around 11 p.m. Wednesday and say the closure is likely to last through the Thursday morning rush-hour commute.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and locate an alternate route such as I-40.