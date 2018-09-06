Man accused of kidnapping arrested after ramming into police cars at Tulsa Walgreens 

COWETA, Okla. – A suspected kidnapper was arrested after he rammed into police cars at a Walgreens in Tulsa.

It started around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday when dispatch received a call about a fight inside the store.

An employee told police a man, later identified as 38-year-old Lonnie Replogle, was chasing someone inside.

When police arrived at the store, Replogle got in his truck and tried to leave.

“He threw it into drive and drove forward very, very quickly, making at run towards the north like he was trying to leave very quickly. He smashed into one of our police officer’s unit, head-on, about spun him around,” said Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell.

When Replogle was unable to get out, he put his truck into reverse and hit another vehicle.

An officer was able to pull up behind his truck and block him in.

Replogle was arrested on a complaint of kidnapping, two complaints of assault with a deadly weapon on police officers and one complaint of domestic assault and battery.

The alleged victim told police Replogle had held her against her will for the past month, according to FOX 23.

Bell says the employees at Walgreens played a big role in helping to capture Replogle.

“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think we could have stopped this individual from leaving the area,” he said.

FOX 23 reports that Replogle has been arrested on kidnapping charges before, and that additional complaints against him are likely.