Motorcyclist dies after hitting piece of metal in roadway near Madill

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – A motorcyclist died after he hit a piece of a metal in the roadway and crashed.

It happened near Madill, Oklahoma, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday near US 377 and Buckaloo Bend Rd.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 53-year-old James Cole was driving northbound when he hit a piece of metal in the roadway and lost control.

He was ejected from his motorcycle and transported to the hospital, however, he later died from his injuries.

Officials say the cause of the collision was due to debris in the roadway.