× Officials investigating incident at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. – Officials are investigating an incident at Fort Sill Thursday afternoon.

According to KSWO, a suspicious device was found in the McNair Hall/Taylor Hall parking lot.

Employees in nearby buildings were told to shelter in place as a precaution.

The buildings reportedly on lockdown are McNair Hall, Taylor Hall, Knox Hall and Sheridan Hall.

Several people have received messages on their phone, reports KSWO, that says “Fort Sill is experiencing a serious incident. The following Building [sic] are on lock down – McNair Hall, Taylor Hall, Knox Hall, Sheridan Hall. Please stay away from this area at this time. More information will be provided when known.”

Officials have not released any other details.