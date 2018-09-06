× OKC Auto Show offering $1,000 scholarship for concept car design winner

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Auto Show, along with the Metropolitan Auto Dealers Association, are giving students in Oklahoma the opportunity to showcase their design skills.

As part of the scholarship award, the OKC Auto Show will manufacture and produce one concept car designed by a student enrolled in Oklahoma collegiate design or engineering schools.

MADA will cover all expenses related to the manufacture, production, marketing, transport, storage, exhibition and insurance of the concept car. MADA will also name the car make and model.

Students who are interested will submit a 3-D schematic, computer-aided design of their concept car design by Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at 5 p.m. The dimensions are up to 15’ 10” length, 6’ 3” width (not including side-view mirrors), and up to 4’ 5” tall.

The designs that are submitted will be judged on October 29 and the winner of the $1,000 scholarship award will be announced on November 7.

The concept car will be included in the auto show’s advertising campaign and then unveiled at the auto show’s preview party on March 7, 2019.

For those who want to participate, send an email to madapeter@coxinet.net.