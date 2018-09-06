Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of stealing business’s credit card

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a business’s credit card.

On July 10, police responded to the business near N.W. 50th St. and Council Rd. after the director said their business’s credit card was stolen from one of the staff members during an auto burglary on July 4.

The director said the staff member had put the card in her billfold which she had left in her car.

After contacting the bank where the card was issued, the director found that the card had been used at seven different stores for a total of $2,173.13.

Oklahoma City police released photos of the man they say committed the crime.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.