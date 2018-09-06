× Oklahoma man convicted in aggravated child porn case sentenced to 20 years in prison

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man convicted in an aggravated child pornography case was sentenced to prison.

Back in May, Philip Jan Cannon, of Tecumseh, was convicted on one count of aggravated possession of child pornography. The jury recommended he serve the maximum sentence – 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will pay the $25,000 fine, according to the Shawnee News-Star.

In 2016, Cannon was arrested after obscene pictures of young girls were discovered at a warehouse building he owned.

The district attorney said the photos found in the case included about 1,500 random photos that were printed as well as photos taken from as far back as the 1950s and 60s, along with digital images found on a computer, all depicting underage nude girls.

He was originally charged with aggravated possession of child pornography and child sexual abuse; however the child sexual abuse charge was dismissed back in March.

“I requested the court, on behalf of his victims and for being able to hide his crimes for so long, to ensure that he dies in prison,” said First Assistant District Attorney Adam Panter.

Cannon will be transferred to the Department of Corrections to serve his 20-year sentence.