Oklahoma mother arrested after children found living in “deplorable” conditions

CLAREMORE, Okla. – A mother was arrested after her children were found living in “deplorable” conditions at a home in Claremore.

Last week, police arrested 23-year-old Jocalene Haskins on a felony warrant out of Tulsa County following an investigation between DHS and Claremore police.

DHS was investigating a child welfare case against Haskins and the possible drug use around her children.

When officers arrived at the home, they found cockroaches, bed bugs and “biological matter” on the floor.

“From what I’m understanding, and from some guys that have a lot years on, this is one of the worst houses they’ve seen,” said Deputy Chief Steve Cox with the Claremore Police Department.

Three children, an infant, a three-year-old, and a five-year-old, along with a teen, were at the home when officers arrived.

All four of them were relocated by DHS and Haskins was arrested.

“There were allegations of drug use in front of these small children, there’s allegations of drugs just being out and about where children might be able to get them,” Cox said.

FOX 23 reports the father of two of the children was also at the home. He is part of the investigation, however police have not released his name.