Oklahoma senator announces interim studies on bullying, innovations in education

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma senator said two of his requested interim studies on education and bullying will be held next week.

State Senator Rob Standridge, R- Norman, said bullying remains an issue in Oklahoma, devastating the lives of children and their families.

“You don’t have to look past Facebook to understand what a massive problem bullying is in our culture and within our schools,” said Standridge. “We must not sit by and let another child take their life because we failed to adopt policies that could have prevented such a desperate act. We need to examine what possible solutions may be, whether it means giving the student more options or providing a top down code of conduct that leads our children in the right direction, or some combination of the two.”

His first study, over bullying, will be held September 11 at the Oklahoma State Capitol from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 535. His second study, over education innovations, will also be held on September 11 in Room 535 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Charter schools, virtual schools and other programs have helped us fill a need that really wasn’t being met,” Standridge said. “Whether finding a way to help students with special needs or schools that focus on something like immersive language programs, we have successes in Oklahoma. We need to be able to offer more of these to students throughout the state.”