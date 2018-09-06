× One person injured after shooting in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital after being shot twice in north Oklahoma City.

It happened on I-44 near Classen around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the driver was traveling eastbound on I-44, along with two other passengers, when another vehicle pulled up next to them and fired three rounds into the vehicle.

The driver was shot twice and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. The two passengers were not injured.

Police are working to get a suspect or vehicle description.