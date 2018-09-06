× Purcell police officers save 3-year-old from nearly drowning

PURCELL, Okla. – Purcell police officers are being hailed heroes after what could have been a tragic accident.

Talen Snow and his twin brother, Titus, were at their babysitter’s home in Purcell on August 22 when they both fell in a pool. Titus was pulled out quickly, but Talen nearly drowned.

Within minutes, Purcell police were there jumping in the pool, trying to find Talen.

“I was just saying ‘Find him, find him’,” said Officer Josh Van Oort. “Especially with water, I knew we had to work fast.”

Oort said the water was very murky and they couldn’t even see their hands or Talen.

“I just remember feeling something on my leg, and so I brought him up with my leg,” Oort said.

Even after doing CPR, they said it wasn’t until Talen was in the ambulance that they had a pulse.

Now, Corporal Rick Adkins, Corporal John Albertson along with Oort are all being hailed heroes. They even received an award at the city council meeting.

“We all love what we do, and I could probably speak for the other officers there that day,” Albertson said. “We don’t consider ourselves heroes.”

Ashlinn Snow said her family is still a family because of the officers.

“We’re all just very thankful that he’s still here, and he might not be if it wasn’t for them,” Ashlinn said. “When they go home, I want them to feel nothing but joy and happiness because they can go home and hold their children, and their family and their wives and, now, because of them, my brother and sister-in-law can do the exact same thing and they didn’t have to say goodbye to their son that day.”

Ashlinn wants to warn parents accidents happen but you can never be too careful.

“It only takes a split second for something to go bad, and you don’t realize it’s a possibility until it happens to you and then it can be too late,” she said.

Talen is still at Children’s Hospital, recovering from his injuries. His family said he is improving every day.

The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical bills.

The Purcell community is also hosting a benefit spaghetti and meatball dinner for Talen and his family. That will be from 5-7:30 p.m. on September 12 at the Purcell High School cafeteria. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.