The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ both report actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.

Reynolds stared in Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit to name a few.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Boogie Nights in 1997.

TMZ reports he transported a Florida hospital after going into cardiac arrest.