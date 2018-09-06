× Silver Alert issued for missing 83-year-old man with dementia

NOBLE, Okla. – Officials in Cleveland County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man with dementia.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Billy Roberts, who is described as a white male last seen wearing a dark green or navy blue t-shirt with a white undershirt underneath, as well as blue jeans, a hat and blue shoes.

His last known location is in Noble near 72nd St. and Cemetery Rd. on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Authorities say Roberts has dementia and does not have an ID on him.

If you have any information, call officials immediately.