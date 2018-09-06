Three Purcell police officers recognized for bravery, efforts during drowning incident

PURCELL, Okla. – Three Purcell police officers were presented with an award for their bravery and efforts during a drowning incident last month.

On August 22, emergency crews responded to a drowning call involving three-year-old twins who had fallen into a non-maintained above ground pool near N. 9th Ave. and W. Grand St.

The caretaker found one of the twins, but could not find the other.

Purcell Police Corporal Rick Adkins, Corporal John Albertson and Officer Joshua Van Oort arrived at the scene first and immediately dove into the murky water.

They found the other twin at the bottom of the pool and performed CPR until paramedics arrived to take over.

The child was taken to the hospital in Oklahoma City where he continues to fight for his life.

Adkins, Albertson and Oort were presented with a Commendation and Lifesaving Award.