Tornado sirens malfunction across the metro

OKLAHOMA – Several sirens across the metro sounded this evening due to a malfunction.

Malfunctioning siren at Geraldine Park, near Geraldine and NW 30th. @OKCFD just arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qDlJ6vc2uY — Bill Miston (@billmiston) September 6, 2018

Oklahoma City’s 911 Center technology manager says that there was some sort of malfunction in the siren’s controller board, possibly because of humidity or a lightening strike.

Siren runs on solar power and batteries are now disconnected to determine the cause and find a fix.

We are aware that an Outdoor Warning Siren near NW 23rd and Meridian has malfunctioned. There is no tornado threat. We are looking into the problem. @cityofokc #OKC #okwx — OKCOEM (@okcoem) September 6, 2018

There is no current tornado watch or warning anywhere in Oklahoma.

We will keep you updated.