Tulsa dentist found guilty for the murder of 19-month-old

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Tulsa dentist has been convicted of first-degree murder for killing a toddler.

A jury has recommended Bert Franklin serve life without parole for killing 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis in July 2016. Lewis was the son of Roxanne Randall, a woman he was having an affair with.

The jury also recommended life in prison after finding Franklin guilty of solicitation. Prosecutors say he plotted to hire someone to kill Randall while he was in jail.

Attorney Gayland Gieger called the victory the result of a hard-fought case.

“The jury has heard this evidence. The evidence, in our opinion was overwhelming of his guilt. it’s hard to fathom a man who could do what he did to this little baby and then coldly, calculatedly plan to solicit the murder of this child’s mother,” Gieger said.

Cameras were allowed inside the courtroom as Judge Cindy Truong read the verdicts. Franklin sat, stone-faced before he was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

“Without a doubt it’s a testament to the dedication of the men and women of the Oklahoma City police department, the detectives who worked this case who worked tirelessly, to track down every piece of evidence there was. They went above and beyond, clearly the doctors at Mercy Hospital. the doctors at St. Francis hospital and the doctors at Children’s Hospital consulted us on this case, are a testament to our community,” Gieger said.

Formal sentencing is set for October 19.