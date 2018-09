TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa say two brothers were fatally shot while getting out of their car in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Police Capt. Malcolm Wightman said officers were called to the lot in southeast Tulsa about 11 p.m. Wednesday and found 61-year-old Keith Williams and 53-year-old Glenn Williams dead next to their car.

Sgt. Brandon Watkins later said the brothers are from Muskogee and supervise cleaning crews at several businesses.

No arrests have been announced.