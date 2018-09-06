× Washed-out road in Logan County impacts local schools, businesses

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Heavy rains and flooding wreaked havoc for drivers Wednesday, but in one spot, a particular danger and hindrance will remain for days.

The area of impact is on Forest Hills Rd. between Anderson and Hiawassee Roads in Logan County. That’s where a large portion of the road washed out.

“Our area is being heavily impacted, especially with our new school that just opened,” said District 2 Logan County Commissioner Mike Pearson.

Pearson and his crews were out surveying and working on Forest Hills the morning after it washed out.

The nearly 50-foot-wide hole caused a headache for Coyle and Guthrie School districts, forcing them to re-route their bus stops and make arrangements for parents.

“We watch those kids get picked up every single day. We have a lot of them at the training center ourselves,” said Helen Price, a longtime Lazy E employee and operations manager.

She says the washed-out road forced her to re-route her normal commute as well.

Price says she found out about it just in time.

“We had an employee that said ‘Hey, you probably don’t want to take that way to go home,’ because it was nearly 5 o’clock and he said ‘I got nearly all but washed off the road.'”

Before they knew it, the large portion of the roadway was gone, changing operations as employees go from the training center to the arena.

“All day, all day,” Price said.

Now, they’re taking their large trucks and trailers back and forth, caring for the horses that are crucial to their business.

“We just left Ruidoso as the high sale,” Price recalled. “Had $6.1 million from our sales prep alone at Ruidoso. We have four more sales to go.”

Price says she’s thankful it’s not impacting events like the roping they’re hosting this weekend. However, she’s ready to see it fixed.

“It is a huge economic impact for that little part of the road that is washed out,” Price said.

Pearson says the road could be fixed by next Friday or Tuesday at the earliest.

It will be costly for the county, but Pearson is guessing it won’t be more than $10,000.