× 25-year-old Alva man dies in head-on crash

ALVA, Okla. – A 25-year-old man has died in a head-on crash in Woods County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on US 64 near Alva.

OHP said Colby Christopher Bouziden was driving eastbound on the highway when he went left of center for an unknown reason and crashed into a pickup truck heading westbound.

Bouziden was trapped before being freed by the Alva Fire Department. He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OHP, the driver of the truck, 58-year-old Leonardo Munoz Garcia of Del City, was admitted to a hospital with injuries. His three passengers were also taken to the hospital but treated and released.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.