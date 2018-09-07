× Authorities searching for Oklahoma man accused of killing his wife

ADAIR, Okla. – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of murdering his wife.

According to ACSO, 28-year-old Aubrey Johnson called 911 around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday to report his wife and child had been shot.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was flown to Washington Regional Hospital, where she later died.

ACSO said the child was flown from Stilwell to a hospital in Tulsa.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Johnson. He is described as a 5’6 white male, weighing 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working the case along with US Marshals.

If you have any information, contact ACSO at 918-696-2106.