Cheddar Ranch offers good grazing for cattle, but great gazing for Oklahoma astronomers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAINE COUNTY, OKLAHOMA --- At a time when most of the people who live around this remote section of prairie are sitting down to a late supper, these visitors from nearby Oklahoma City are setting up for a long night outside.

"Tonight we have planets like Venus all the way over to Mars," says amateur astronomer Mike Brake.

Another astronomer, Chuck Rice, continues, "The sensation is that during the daytime, you're looking at the blue sky or the clouds. Then in the evening and night-time, all of a sudden, all of this magic appears in the universe."

The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club and lots of other star gazers use this little 5 acre parcel called Cheddar Ranch to look heavenward on clear, weekend nights.

Some bring their telescopes with them.

A few are just too big.

Rice describes, "This telescope collects light from outer space, and that light from stars millions and billions of miles away comes down and hits the mirror. Then it's reflected up towards the top to this eyepiece where we can look at stars and planets."

Earlier this summer club president Chuck Rice helped unwrap the biggest toy at the ranch, the largest telescope in the state.

It's 30 inch mirror specialized in the kind of astronomy that brings far away objects in the universe right up to your eye.

"The pictures and the quality aren't as good as what you would get from something like the Hubble Space Telescope, but this is the largest telescope in Oklahoma, and, out here in Blaine County, we have very dark skies so this is the best you're going to get in Oklahoma."

As the day ends and the clouds hold off to the west, preparations continue.

People like Mike Brake wait for those cold nights that are on the way, when the Oklahoma wind dies down, and the universe comes a little closer.

"I'm observing something in the world," Rice says, "that's much bigger than I am, and something in the universe that's much more spectacular than I am.

The Oklahoma City Astronomy Club hosts regular meetings in the metro and at the Cheddar Ranch Observatory.

To see a schedule of their events or to learn more about the club, celebrating 60 years, go to

http://www.okcastroclub.com