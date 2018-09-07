Discover Oklahoma: White Dog Hill

“You don’t get food like this anywhere else in western Oklahoma. Every time you come it’s something different, and it all always tastes so good.”
White Dog Hill sits just outside Clinton on…well…the top of a hill overlooking the town. The building has had a long life-first as a farmhouse, and then as a local country club.
Owner Nelson King bought it not knowing exactly what he might do with it. The menu has grown significantly over the years. You can still get a burger, or a ribeye…but there’s so much more.
More 4 the weekend:
- Our own Lucas Ross will be part of a banjo events this weekend.
Head to the American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City for the annual banjo fest. The gathering includes informal performances, jam sessions, and parties.
- Bela Fleck headlines a concert at Rose State College Saturday night.
- Harrah Day is tomorrow!
The parade starts at 9:30 at Harrah Heritage Park and ends there with lots of fun activities throughout the day.
Enjoy a classic car show, enter the hotdog eating contest, or try your hand at catching a greased pig!
- Stampede car show. Saturday at 1st baptist church of Mustang. There will be a dj, door prizes, dash plaques, and Mustangs from all eras
- Tune in to Discover Oklahoma tomorrow evening to learn how you can join in the 75th anniversary celebration of the musical Oklahoma!