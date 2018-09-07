Discover Oklahoma: White Dog Hill

“You don’t get food like this anywhere else in western Oklahoma. Every time you come it’s something different, and it all always tastes so good.”

White Dog Hill sits just outside Clinton on…well…the top of a hill overlooking the town. The building has had a long life-first as a farmhouse, and then as a local country club.

Owner Nelson King bought it not knowing exactly what he might do with it. The menu has grown significantly over the years. You can still get a burger, or a ribeye…but there’s so much more.

