× Ex-Cowboys, OSU running back Joseph Randle facing rape charge

Troubled former Dallas Cowboys and Oklahoma State University running back Joseph Randle has been arrested in Kansas on a suspicion of rape charge.

Records show Randle was booked at around 3:40 a.m. Friday into Sedgwick County Jail. Spokesmen for the police and prosecutor’s office and Randle’s attorney in previous cases didn’t immediately reply to phone messages seeking details about his latest arrest.

Randle was released on probation in June under a plea deal that allows prosecutors to seek to have him put in prison if he gets into trouble again.

Randle spent most of the past two years in jail, with occasional stints in a state mental hospital, on an array of charges. Several of them were related to him hitting three people with a car after an argument at a housewarming party.