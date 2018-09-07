× New Jersey woman gets probation for trying to poison grandma with antifreeze

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey woman who tried to poison her grandmother by spiking her juice with antifreeze has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Elise Conroy also must get mental health counseling under the sentence imposed Friday.

The 27-year-old Roxbury Township resident was charged with attempted murder when she was arrested last summer. But she eventually pleaded guilty in July to aggravated assault.

Conroy, who lived with her 83-year-old grandmother, bought the antifreeze with the purpose of poisoning her.

Prosecutors say Conroy poured it into some juice the next day and gave it to her grandmother, but she didn’t drink it because it “tasted weird.”

Conroy’s attorney has said she wanted to injure her grandmother due to alleged mistreatment. The grandmother died in March after a heart attack.