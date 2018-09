Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An overturned semi has shut down eastbound I-44 in the northwest side.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday near Classen Boulevard.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

However, the interstate has been partially blocked, and it's not expected to be reopened for at least two hours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

A cause has not been released at this time.