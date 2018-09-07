Thursday Night Heroes – Week 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week two of Thursday Night Heroes didn't just feature a rivalry game, but a rivalry game with much more than just bragging rights on the line. Edmond Memorial traveled to Edmond North to face off with the Huskies. The second installment of Edlam had two teams in search of their very first win of the young season. Who would come out on top in the defensive struggle?

Plus, Bedlam on a Thursday in high school football? Sooner and Cowboy fans alike were treated to Barry Switzer's grandson, Jacob Switzer, Norman North's quarterback facing off with Mike Gundy's son, Gunnar, who is the quarterback at Stillwater. One Bedlam baby proved to have more success, but the bigger surprise on the night was Mike Gundy's entrance to the contest.

Those highlights and more in the video above.