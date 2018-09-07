Tulsa’s Gathering Place, among largest US parks, set to open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TULSA, Okla. - The first phase of what will be one of the biggest parks in the U.S. is set to open this weekend in Tulsa.

A Saturday parade and concerts will mark the opening of the $465 million Gathering Place.

The 100-acre stretch along the Arkansas River will include bike and walking trails and sports courts. Admission is free, but equipment rental will cost.

The public park has been built with private money, led by billionaire philanthropist George Kaiser. Funders and city leaders said the park will be a space for recreation and culture but also an ambitious model for inclusivity.

For years, Tulsa has had strained race relations. Its historic Greenwood district has never fully recovered after hundreds of black residents were killed and homes and businesses were burned in 1921.