× Woman pleads guilty to hoax bomb threat at Claremore schools

TULSA, Okla. – A woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to phoning in a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of seven schools in Claremore.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa announced Thursday that Stephanie Louise Montgomery pleaded guilty to providing false information about bombs in schools. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

As part of her plea agreement, Montgomery will pay $12,000 in restitution to law enforcement agencies for costs incurred responding to the false threat. Montgomery’s attorney, John Russell, said she is “very sorry” and has agreed to a sentence of 10 months in prison.

Prosecutors allege Montgomery phoned Claremore High School in March and reported there were five bombs in backpacks at the high school and 10 more bombs at elementary schools in the district.