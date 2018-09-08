× Man found stabbed under tree in N.W. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a suspect after a metro man was stabbed in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday.

It happened near N.W. 10th and MacArthur.

“When officers arrived, they found the victim underneath a couple trees way in the back of the complex with a stab wound to the groin,” said Lt. Mike Norris with Oklahoma City Police. “The victim was very uncooperative and did not want to give us any information about who stabbed him or what kind of involvement they had.”

Investigators say the man was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. However, they don’t have a suspect because they don’t have any information to go on.

While at the scene, police say a man, who appears to be unrelated to the incident, was arrested.

“That was an individual that walked up and attempted to enter the crime scene and when told he couldn’t enter the crime scene, he tried to swing at the officers and they got into a tussle and he’s on his way to jail,” said Norris.

Investigators also say neighbors aren’t much help.

“Fear,” said Norris. “A lot of it is if you get the reputation of talking to the police, then unfortunately some of the people that live in these areas have a tendency to go back and try and victimize the witnesses.”