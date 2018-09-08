× Bill Daily, of ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ fame, dies at 91

Bill Daily, best known as Major Healey on I Dream of Jeannie, has died at the age of 91, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Daily, who employed Bob Newhart as his accountant in Chicago before the two went on to show-business fame, died Tuesday of natural causes in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his son, J. Patrick Daily, told The Hollywood Reporter.

After more than three decades in Albuquerque, Daily was living with his son and daughter-in-law Sharon when he died.

Daily is usually recognized for his character Major Healey on NBC’s I Dream of Jeannie, which aired from 1965-70, but some might also remember his work on CBS’ The Bob Newhart Show, which ran from 1972-78.