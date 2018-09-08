Blue parrot that inspired the movie ‘Rio’ now extinct in the wild

The Spix’s Macaw, known for its beautiful blue color and its feature on the movie Rio, is now extinct in the wild, according to a new study.

The study by BirdLife International says that in recent years several bird species have lost their fight for survival, one being the Spinx’s Macaw.

The species is now considered extinct in the wild, although some of the birds survive in breeding programs.

Other birds now considered extinct are the Alagoas foliage-gleaner, the Poʻouli, and the Cryptic treehunter.

“We estimate a revised total of 187 extinctions since 1500, of which 90% have been of insular species,” said researchers for BirdLife.