Breaking hearts, Elton John kicks off final world tour

(CNN) – Goodbye, yellow brick road.

That’s what fans around the world will be singing as Sir Elton John kicks off his final world tour in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday — bringing his illustrious career of more than 50 years to an end.

If the thought of never getting a chance to see the music icon in concert has you crying “Hold me closer, tiny dancer,” fear not. You can still shake it loose to “Bennie and the Jets” or get hopping and bopping to “Crocodile Rock” at one of his 300 shows.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will span five continents before it ends in 2021.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” John said in a statement. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour.”

The rocket man will be at the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 9, 2019.

Tickets are sold out.