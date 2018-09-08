× Cowboys Lead South Alabama At Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team leads South Alabama 31-13 after one half at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater Saturday night.

OSU stopped South Alabama on downs on the opening possession, with Malcolm Rodriguez making a tackle on 4th and 1 to stop the Jaguars’ drive.

The two teams then exchanged punts before OSU’s offense produced two big plays.

The first came when Taylor Cornelius threw to Tyron Johnson for a gain of 60 yards to the South Alabama 11-yard line.

On the next play, Cornelius lobbed one into the back of the end zone where Tylan Wallace made a leaping catch for the touchdown and a 7-0 Cowboys lead iwth 8:38 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s next possession ended with another score, as Johnson took a handoff and went around right end for a 2-yard touchdown on 4th and goal to make it 14-0 Cowboys with 4:05 to play in the first quarter.

South Alabama got on the board on the ensuing possession, completing a third down pass and drawing a roughing the passer penalty on Calvin Bundage to keep their drive alive.

Kawaan Baker then scored on a 12-yard run on an option pitch to cut OSU’s lead in half at 14-7 with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.

OSU completed a drive early in the second quarter, getting a 45-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola to extend the lead to 17-7 with 13:20 to play in the first half.

After forcing the Jaguars to turn the ball over on downs, OSU marched 68 yards in 11 plays, with Justice Hill scoring from three yards out around the right end to make it 24-7 Cowboys with 6:11 to play in the second quarter.

A mistake on Cowboys’ special teams produced the next points.

OSU punter Matt Hockett, playing in place of the injured Zach Sinor, dropped the punt snap and South Alabama recovered at the OSU 28-yard line.

That set up Evan Orth throwing to Kawaan Baker for a 24-yard touchdown.

The extra point was missed and it was 24-13 Cowboys with 2:57 to play in the first half.

OSU then marched 75 yards in 10 plays, with Hill finishing the drive on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Cowboys a 31-13 lead with 21 seconds left in the first half.

Cornelius is 18-for-27 passing for 281 yards.

Oklahoma State beat South Alabama 44-7 last season in Mobile.