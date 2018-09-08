His dream stolen: Aspiring food truck owner says someone stole his prized smoker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "Somebody just come and took my dreams away," said Edward Wallace.

Wallace came home Thursday to find his Smoker and trailer, together worth more than $4,000, gone.

“I was coming down the street and I saw my grill gone. Gone! That’s the first thing I noticed when my grill was gone. I was like ‘aw no!,'" said Wallace, who lives in northwest Oklahoma City.

Wallace says cooking is all he ever wanted to do.

“I’m from Mississippi and all I, anybody ever know me, all I ever did was cook," he said.

He's worked for years to get things in order for his BBQ truck.

"I had my barbecue grill for 15 years. It took me that long to just try and get it up and coming," said Wallace. "I got my trailer. Then I got it in my front yard and then I think I’m doing good. Ready to make some progress and then somebody just come along and take it all from me.”

He says even though the grill and trailer may only be worth a few thousand dollars, to him, they are priceless.

“It’s worth a million dollars to me just to have it back," said Wallace.

He's filed a police report but hopes the public can help him get his dream back.

"It’s all we got to do. Everybody band together," said Wallace. "I don’t care what color, what creed you are, man, we band together. We can stop this. We work too hard.”