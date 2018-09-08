× Oklahoma State Election Board will allow changes to voter information online

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma voters wanting to change their party affiliation or their address can now do so online for the first time starting Monday.

The Oklahoman reports that the Oklahoma State Election Board is releasing a new online form for registered voters to update their information.

Voters can use the form to change their affiliation to one of the state’s three recognized political parties or to be independent.

They can update their residential or mailing address as long as it’s within the same county.