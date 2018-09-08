× Sooners Lead UCLA After Three Quarters

Oklahoma’s football team leads UCLA 35-7 after three quarters at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

After both teams were forced to punt on their first possessions, UCLA struck first, using a big play to set up their first touchdown.

Dorrian Thompson-Robinson passed to Caleb Wilson for a gain of 63 yards, setting up a three-yard touchdown run by Bolo Olorunfummi to make it 7-0 Bruins midway through the first quarter.

Wilson is the son of former OU linebacker Chris Wilson.

The Sooners responded with a big special teams play, as Tre Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to the UCLA 12.

That set up Rodney Anderson’s 2-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 with 7:20 to play in the first quarter.

OU’s defense forced a three-and-out from UCLA, getting sacks by Brown and Kenneth Murray.

Oklahoma’s offense then answered, with Kyler Murray passing to Marquise Brown for a 58-yard touchdown on 3rd and 14 to put the Sooners on top for the first time, 14-7 with 3:17 left in the first quarter.

Between quarters, running back Rodney Anderson had to leave the game to have his right leg examined.

On the first play of the second quarter, Murray kept for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 21-7 lead.

It stayed that score for the rest of the first half, as UCLA stopped OU on a 4th and 1 at their own 25-yard line.

Both teams were forced to punt on their opening possessions of the second half, then OU put together a scoring drive of 80 yards in 8 plays, with Marcelias Sutton scoring from 11 yards out to extend OU’s lead to 28-7 with 7:34 to play in the third quarter.

After forcing another UCLA punt after three downs, OU’s CeeDee Lamb returned the punt 66 yards to the Bruins’ 11-yard line.

Two plays later, Murray found A.D. Miller in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 35-7 Sooners with 5:19 to play in the third quarter.

OU’s next drive ended in an interception as Murray went deep, but was picked off by Darnell Holmes at the UCLA 25-yard line.

Murray is 16-for-28 passing for 252 yards.

OU is outgaining UCLA 374-213 in total yards.

This is the fifth meeting between the two schools and the third in Norman.