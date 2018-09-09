× Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma hosting 24th annual festival, 5K

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma is hosting its 24th annual Down Syndrome Festival and 5K at the end of the month.

The annual event raises funds and promotes DSACO’s mission to “raise awareness and provide resources, as well as promote acceptance and inclusion for people with Down Syndrome.”

“More than 700 individuals are living with Down syndrome in central Oklahoma,” said Sarah Soell, executive director of DSACO. “This event is not only our largest fundraiser, it is also meant to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome living within our community.”

Funds raised help the organization accomplish its goals through programs such as microwave-based cooking classes for teens and adults, a tutoring center, distribution of new parent packets, quarterly workshops, parent-to-parent support meetings and scholarships for families to attend national conferences and conventions.

The festival and 5K will be held on September 29 at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

This year’s activities include a DJ, games, inflatables, an animal exhibit, craft area and entertainment for all ages.

The event is expected to draw more than 6,000 people.

