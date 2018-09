Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 2 of the Friday Night Heroes featured several rivalry games, and most of them were played in the rain in the metro area.

Here are the games KFOR covered:

Carl Albert 32, Del City 31, Overtime

Jenks 27, Union 10

Putnam North 51, Putnam West 6

Blanchard 34, Anadarko 0

Westmoore 41, Southmoore 20

Washington 31, Purcell 0