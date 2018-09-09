Hundreds gather for opening of ambitious $465M Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. – Hundreds of people have gathered for the opening of a $465 million park, one of the largest in the country, along the Arkansas River in Tulsa.

The public park, known as the Gathering Place, will initially be about 66 acres in size but will grow to cover 100 acres. It features bike and walking trails, athletic courts and lawns for concerts.

The Park really has transformed before our eyes, and July’s progress was no different. We can’t wait until September 8! pic.twitter.com/RoqQkxHwEE — Gathering Place (@GatherTulsa) August 9, 2018

Gathering Place was built with private money from the foundation of billionaire philanthropist George Kaiser, who joined Gov. Mary Fallin and throngs of people Saturday to mark the park’s opening.

The day began with a parade and continued with live music and children playing on an array of playground and other equipment.

City leaders say the park will be a space for recreation and culture but also an ambitious model for inclusivity.

The park will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 2650 S John Williams Way E in Tulsa.

