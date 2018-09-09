× Man accused of murdering wife, shooting 8-year-old daughter taken into custody, Adair County officials say

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – A man accused of murdering his wife and shooting his young daughter was arrested Saturday.

According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Aubrey Johnson was wanted in connection to the shooting death of his wife and wounding his daughter.

KFSM reports his daughter is eight years old.

On Thursday, Johnson called 911 to report his wife and child had been shot.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was flown to Washington Regional Hospital, where she later died.

ACSO said the child was flown from Stilwell to a hospital in Tulsa in stable condition.

On Saturday, Johnson was taken into custody.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working the case along with the US Marshals Service.