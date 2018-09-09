Man hit by train near Bricktown while walking down tracks.

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man lost his foot after being hit by a train early Sunday morning in Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the area near S. Shields and Reno sometime before 3:00 a.m.

According to OKCPD, the man had been walking along the tracks, when the mechanical railroad switch activated, pinning his foot in the mechanism.

He was hit by an oncoming train and transported to a local hospital.

Police tell News 4 that he lost his foot, but is expected to survive.

The railway company is launching an investigation into the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.