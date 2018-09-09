× Man Leads Deputies on a Wild Chase in Canadian County

EL RENO, Okla. — Canadian County deputies were forced into a high-speed chase after attempting to pull over a vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and instead lead police on a pursuit heading towards Minco, Oklahoma. Eventually the driver lost control, causing his vehicle to eventually slide off the road.

The driver opted to escape on foot before authorities caught up to him roughly 100 yards away from his vehicle. The suspect was acting “strangely,” with the police believing the man to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The man was carrying meth along with a shotgun found in the trunk of his vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Chickasha to receive further evaluation.

Police are still working to confirm the name of the suspect.